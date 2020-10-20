Bihar Assembly elections: Campaigning gains momentum in poll bound areas of 1st & 2nd phase
Bihar elections: Campaigning gains momentum in poll bound areas of 1st & 2nd phase

Campaigning has gained momentum in poll bound areas of the first and second phase of elections.

Senior leaders and star campaigners of major political parties are making whirlwind tours to garner support of voters in favour of their candidates.

Addressing a rally in Buxar, Mr. Nadda alleged that the opposition RJD is discouraged in the elections because of its previous track record of government.

He said the RJD is ashamed of its legacy so the pictures of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad have been removed from posters and banners.

Janta Dal (United) President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed five public meetings.

Mr Kumar said in Ziradei that it is his government which ensured reservation for women in all government services.

He said its manifestation in police, teaching sector and other fields is visible. More from our correspondent:

Senior BJP leader and CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath kicked off his campaign for Bihar elections from Buxar.

Mr Adityanath said NDA only believes in development and its politics is based on inclusive development.

Chief Ministerial candidate of Grand Alliance and RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav today addressed nine rallies.

He claimed at a public meeting in Paliganj that the Grand alliance is united and it will sweep in the elections.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala alleged that NDA has failed on the all front of development.

Leaders of CPI-ML, CPI, CPM, RLSP and Jan Adhikar party also addressed public meetings.

