Bihar: Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for upcoming elections

May 18, 2025
Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi Inspects EVM Checks, Poll Readiness in Bihar’s East Champaran

Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi conducted a field visit to the East Champaran district Saturday as part of the review of the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The Election Commissioner observed the first-level checking (FLC) process of EVMs in Motihari. He obtained information about the election preparations in the district from East Champaran District Magistrate cum District Election Officer Saurav Jorwal and other officials.

Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal was also present during the interaction with officials. Today is the second day of the Election Commissioner’s visit to Bihar and it will conclude on Monday.
He is also scheduled to conduct a field visit to the West Champaran district today.

