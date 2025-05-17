Delhi Fire Dept Boost Summer Readiness with New Narrow-Lane Engines & 70 Water Bowsers

The Delhi Fire Department has strengthened its preparedness to ensure seamless functioning in fire fighting operations during this Summer season.

Talking to Akashvani News, Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg informed that 24 vehicles with high pressure water systems have been added to the fleet of fire extinguishing vehicles. He added that these vehicles can get into narrow lanes where large fire tenders cannot reach. Besides 70 new bowsers have also been added which will aid in combating water scarcity while extinguishing fire during summers. Mr Garg added that leaves of personnel are also restricted during this season to ensure their maximum availability amid operations.