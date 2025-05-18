Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in South & Northeast, Heat Wave in Rajasthan

May 18, 2025
The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Kerala and adjoining Peninsular India from today till 24 May. Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 to 6 days.

Heat wave conditions are likely over West Rajasthan from today till the 22nd of this month, and over Jammu and Kashmir today. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Odisha today and tomorrow.

The weatherman has forecast isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from today till the 20th of this month. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand till 24th May.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of the South Arabian Sea, the Maldives and the Comorin area, some more parts of the South Bay of Bengal and some more parts of the central and northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 2 to 3 days.

