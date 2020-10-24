Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
इंडियन आवाज़     24 Oct 2020 01:20:42      انڈین آواز

Bihar COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 94.32 %

AMN

COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.32 percent in Bihar. This is more than the national average. 1244 patients have recovered during the past 24 hours, while 1093 positive cases were reported.

The number of active patients in the state is continuously decreasing. At present 10 thousand 917 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. One lakh 98 thousand 437 patients have so far recovered.

Over one lakh corona testing is being undertaken in the state everyday. 98 lakh 18 thousand 199 tests have so far been conducted.

