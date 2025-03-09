Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Distributes Appointment Letters to Over 51,000 Newly Recruited Teachers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today handed over appointment letters to more than 51,000 teachers recruited under the teacher recruitment examination (TRE) third phase during a function at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

These teachers had successfully cleared the TRE-3 organised by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Addressing the function, Mr. Kumar said the NDA government under his leadership has given special attention to education, which was at a standstill before 2005.

Mr. Kumar said after 2023, with the rollout of the new policy of teacher recruitment by BPSC, 2.68 lakh new teachers have been recruited so far. He said if numbers of around 43,000 headmasters are included, the figure of new BPSC teachers reaches 3.11 lakh.

The Chief Minister added that for the quality improvement in education, the government has adopted a policy of recruitment by BPSC instead of fixed salary teachers recruited by Panchayat Raj institutions and urban local bodies. As part of the appointment letter distribution, functions were organised at different district headquarters, where elected representatives and district magistrates handed over appointment letters to teachers.