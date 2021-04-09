Big News: No fresh COVID case reported in 149 districts in last 7 days



By Andalib Akhter

Amid the horrific news of COVID menace from across the country, some inspiring reports have come from 149 districts where Corona virus seemed to have been dying down.



If Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is to be believed, no fresh COVID case has been reported in the in 149 districts last 7 days. Furthermore 8 districts reported no new case in the last 14 days. Also there are three districts where no fresh case of COVID has been witnessed in last 21 days and 63 districts reported no new case of infection also in last 28 days.



Meanwhile Dr. Vardhan has expressed concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in different parts of the country. He said, casual approach and laxity adopted by the people towards Covid-19 appropriate behaviour resulted in sudden spike in the fresh cases.



He assured that all the facilities required to tackle rising cases are maintained well. He stated that the country has substantially ramped up the hospital infrastructure for management of COVID and there are 2 thousand 84 dedicated COVID Hospitals are in the country having more than 4 lakh 68 thousand beds. He also said, more than four thousand Dedicated COVID Health Centres have also been set up.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, today chaired the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through video-conference. He was joined by Dr S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, Mr Hardeep S. Puri, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Mr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C), & Chemical and Fertilizers, Mr. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare and Mr Nityanand Rai, Minister of State, Home Affairs.



On the vaccination front, the Minister said, India is doing the rapid vaccination and so far, over nine crore 43 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries. He said, six crore 45 lakh doses of vaccines have been exported to 84 countries by India so far. He said, India has also supported the global community through Vaccine Maitri, under which 6.45 Crore doses of COVID-19 Vaccine have been exported to 85 Countries.



Yesterday Prime Minister appealed to the States and Union Territories to organise Vaccination Festival or Tika Utsav with a view to vaccinate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus from 11th April to 14th April. 11th April is the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule and 14th is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.