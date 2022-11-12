Biden urges world to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden urged all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming. Speaking at the COP27 conference in Egypt, Biden said the United States will meet its goal of cutting emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

He endorsed the passage of a 369 billion Dollar spending package to green the US economy as an achievement that would shift the paradigm for his country and the entire world. US President also announced plans to step up efforts to cut methane emissions by plugging fossil fuel leaks and requiring companies to act on leaks reported by credible third parties. Before his speech, Biden met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of COP27.