Bhutan begins biggest vaccination drive against Covid-19

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bhutan launched its biggest inoculation drive against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca shots provided by India. Ninda Dema, a 30-year-old bureaucrat became the country’s first to receive the shot at a school-turned vaccination centre in the capital Thimphu.The Himalayan nation has been able to slow the spread of the virus with early screening and monitoring at entry points, testing and sealing of borders.

According to government data,total infections stand at 870 with one death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, .

The country of about 800,000 people Bhutan received 150,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in January. But unlike neighbouring Nepal that has suspended the campaign due to the lack of vaccines, authorities in Bhutan waited for 400,000 more shots that were provided this month to begin the campaign in one go.

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

