Bhajan Lal Sharma takes oath as Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur

AMN / JAIPUR

Senior BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Jaipur today. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Sharma.

BJP leaders Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda attended the ceremony. Apart from them, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled states also attended the event.