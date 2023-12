Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from the interactive session.

Students, Teachers, and Parents can take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 activities and win a chance to interact directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They can visit, innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2024