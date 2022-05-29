FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 May 2022 11:42:25      انڈین آواز

Better connectivity will transform Northeastern state’s economy: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

Better connectivity is central for ease of doing business and it is the key priority of the Modi Government, said Union Minister for External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar in Guwahati while inaugurating the 3rd Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave.

The Union Minister said that India is more connected to the Northeastern states and the states are also more connected to India’s neighbors, better connectivity will completely transform this region’s economy. Instead of considering this region as frontiers, it may be regarded as the hub for development as it has resources and skills. This region can be the outlet for India’s global access, as pointed out by the Union Minister.

The External Affairs Minister informed that India’s economic resources are directly connected to the development of the East and the Act East Policy and the Neighbourhood Policy are working on this. Speaking at Conclave, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal advocated for ecologically responsible economic growth in the Southeast Asian region.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking on the occasion said that his country believes in mutual friendship, trust and partnership with India. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said that Assam has a large potential for river connectivity and his government is working to tap this.

This third edition of the international river conference was organised to articulate a collective vision of cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and Southeast Asian region by the Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Union External Affairs Ministry, Act East Policy Affairs Department of the Assam government and North Eastern Council.

Diplomats of several countries, top experts and scientists, and other dignitaries also attended this conclave. Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address of the conclave on May 29.

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

