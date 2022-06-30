BESCOM develops ‘EV Mitra’ mobile app to provide info on EV charging stations in Bengaluru

AMN

The Bengaluru Electricity Company BESCOM has developed EV Mitra mobile app to provide information about EV charging stations in Bengaluru. The information on charges in each station for the electric vehicles to recharge are also mentioned in the app. The user-friendly app can be used by electric vehicle users to book in advance a slot in the station. BESCOM had earlier introduced the EV Jagruthi Web portal as a joint initiative of NITI Ayog and the United Kingdom. The web portal gives state specific information on the availability of electric vehicles, incentives, support mechanisms and initiatives of the state government regarding electric mobility.

BESCOM has started 136 charging stations in Bengaluru and another 152 such stations will be started soon. Under the Public Private Partnership model, tenders have been invited to establish 1000 charging stations across the state. EV Abhiyan will be held for a week from July 1st to 6th and EV Expo from July 1st to 3rd. On July 2nd EV Rally will be organised from Vidhana Soudha to Palace Grounds to promote EV usage in Bengaluru city.