FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2022 02:00:43      انڈین آواز

BESCOM develops ‘EV Mitra’ mobile app to provide info on EV charging stations in Bengaluru

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Bengaluru Electricity Company BESCOM has developed EV Mitra mobile app to provide information about EV charging stations in Bengaluru. The information on charges in each station for the electric vehicles to recharge are also mentioned in the app. The user-friendly app can be used by electric vehicle users to book in advance a slot in the station. BESCOM had earlier introduced the EV Jagruthi Web portal as a joint initiative of NITI Ayog and the United Kingdom. The web portal gives state specific information on the availability of electric vehicles, incentives, support mechanisms and initiatives of the state government regarding electric mobility.

BESCOM has started 136 charging stations in Bengaluru and another 152 such stations will be started soon. Under the Public Private Partnership model, tenders have been invited to establish 1000 charging stations across the state. EV Abhiyan will be held for a week from July 1st to 6th and EV Expo from July 1st to 3rd. On July 2nd EV Rally will be organised from Vidhana Soudha to Palace Grounds to promote EV usage in Bengaluru city.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart