Bengaluru holds highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

AMN

Bengaluru holds the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka, consequence to which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has intensified testing and tracking operations.

The city has the positivity rate of 13.88 per cent and mortality rate of 1.23 per cent.

To contain the pandemic, the COVID tests were increased from eight lakh one thousand in September to 18 lakh sixteen thousand this month.

The contact tracing of COVID infected patients has resulted in identifying 15,10,882 contacts, out of which 6,88,531 are primary contacts and 8,22,351 secondary contacts.

Due to the steps taken, the number of containment zones has come down from 40,563 in August to 16 zones at present in the city.

The positivity rate has increased from 12.79 per cent in September to 15.21 per cent at present.

To bring this down, the State Government has initiated an awareness campaign among the citizens on social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining hygiene. The fine on people not wearing masks in public places has been increased to 1,000 rupees.

