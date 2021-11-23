US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
Bengaluru High-Security Research Centre, IT Park get Flooded due to Incessant Rain

PM discusses flood situation with Karnataka CM Bommai

India’s premier institue in Bangalore, the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research – got flooded due to incessant rain in parts of Karnataka. Water also entered the institute’s research room. Several research materials and reports seem to have been damaged due to this flooding. The assessment process will start once the water is completely drained out.

Several areas in the Karnataka’s capital city were battered by heavy rain since last evening leading to several homes getting flooded leaving the residents marooned. Several cars parked in the basement of apartments were also submerged in flood water
CM announces masterplan to widen main storm water drains in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has visited the rain-affected areas in north Bengaluru on Tuesday and took civic authorities to task for failing to prevent the massive waterlogging. He has also assured the people and corporates of all help and quick action to ensure that similar things will not repeat in future.

Like the rest of Karnataka, Bengaluru has also received excess rainfall this monsoon. The heaviest rain in the last week has affected the lives of people across the city leading to serious concerns about the future of newly-developed areas that bore the brunt of rain fury.

The Manyatha Tech Park, a sprawling private commercial-cum-residential area is home to some top IT and IT-enabled companies including IBM. The entire area has been flooded and the IBM building has been affected the most.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Manyata Tech Park, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, and surrounding areas in Bengaluru today which were flooded due to incessant rainfall earlier.

He inspected the main storm water drains that absorb the rainwater.

Speaking later, CM said that a master plan will be drawn to widen Rajakaluves or main storm water drains in Bengaluru. it will ensure smooth flow of floodwater from Yelahanka through Mahadevapura and join Pinakini river. To avoid flooding in the city due to heavy downpours, the main storm water drains will be made to absorb excess water and diversion canals will be built to ensure a smooth flow of water.

Mr.Bommai said that 714 illegal structures that have encroached upon storm water drains are identified and will be evicted.

He informed that PM Narendra Modi had called him this morning and has sought details on flooding of low-lying areas. In Jawaharlal Nehru Centre the rain water had entered labs, damaged the equipment and other vital research appliances.

The Chief Minister said that the Research institute academics will be involved in planning flood water discharge mechanisms in the city. In Tech park, the fault in the internal drain system had caused flooding. Bengaluru had received about 138 mm rainfall in just two hours on November 21st.

The heavy rain in Karnataka followed massive flooding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to a depression from the Bay of Bengal crossing the coasts of these southern states bringing in heavy downpour.

