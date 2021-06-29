FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces credit guarantee scheme for tourism players, free visa for tourists
BCCI to host T20 World Cup in UAE and Omen in October-November

Harpal Singh Bedi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced  that the  T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in the UAE and Oman from 17 October to 14 November  

The World cup was scheduled to be held in India but due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country it has been shifted .  

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground,  

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Saurav Ganguly in a statement said “We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle.” 

According to the BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, “The Board made every effort to stage the T20 World Cup in India and provide its passionate fans with a reason to cheer after a long period of gloom. 

“However, the prevailing pandemic situation in the country meant that the health and safety of everyone concerned was fraught with risk should a tournament of this stature is held across the country. The BCCI will continue to host the tournament, which will now be held in the UAE and Oman and work closely with the ICC to make it a memorable event.”  

Acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said “Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.  

“We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket and our r priority is to deliver the I World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window.  

 Emirates Cricket Board vice president  Khalid Al Zarooni  reacted : “Emirates Cricket Board is honoured that the BCCI and the ICC (International Cricket Council) have entrusted us with staging and delivering the ICC event.  

The UAE’s reputation as being a safe country in which to host high-profile sporting events is a strong complement to our government’s unwavering commitment to implementing and monitoring effective health practices during the pandemic. Having hosted a number of high-profile tournaments in recent months our team is well-prepared and ready to mobilise to ensure the success of the World Cup.” 

Oman Cricket Chairman, Pankaj Khimji said, “It is indeed a great moment for Oman Cricket to be selected as a venue/host of the forthcoming 20 World Cup. We shall leave no stone unturned to exceed the requirements of BCCI and ICC. Oman will certainly extend a very warm welcome to all the teams, officials and media in October.”  

BCCI to host T20 World Cup in UAE and Omen in October-November

