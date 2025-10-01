BCCI Lodges Strong Objection Over Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 12:35 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged a strong objection against Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the Asia Cup trophy fiasco. BCCI has raised objections at the Asian Cricket Council meeting over the drama created by Mohsin Naqvi during the India-Pakistan final match at Asia Cup tournament. BCCI representative at the meeting, Rajeev Shukla has confronted Naqvi with tough questions. During the discussion, Mr. Shukla asked why was the trophy not handed over to the winning team. He said, ACC trophy is not the personal property of any individual. BCCI has made its position clear during the meeting stating that trophy must be handed over to Indian team. However, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant, and despite repeated demands, he has not agreed to hand over the trophy. The BCCI is now preparing to file an official complaint with the ICC. A controversy erupted at the presentation ceremony soon after India defeated Pakistan in the final, with Siuryakumar Yadav and his team refused to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.