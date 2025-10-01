The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

BCCI Lodges Strong Objection Over Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

Oct 1, 2025

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 12:35 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

BCCI Lodges Strong Objection Over Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged a strong objection against Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the Asia Cup trophy fiasco. BCCI has raised objections at the Asian Cricket Council meeting over the drama created by Mohsin Naqvi during the India-Pakistan final match at Asia Cup tournament. BCCI representative at the meeting, Rajeev Shukla has confronted Naqvi with tough questions. During the discussion, Mr. Shukla asked why was the trophy not handed over to the winning team. He said, ACC trophy is not the personal property of any individual. BCCI has made its position clear during the meeting stating that trophy must be handed over to Indian team. However, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant, and despite repeated demands, he has not agreed to hand over the trophy. The BCCI is now preparing to file an official complaint with the ICC. A controversy erupted at the presentation ceremony soon after India defeated Pakistan in the final, with Siuryakumar Yadav and his team refused to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

Related Post

SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

India win Asia Cup beating Pakistan by 5 wkts

Sep 29, 2025
SPORTS

Para World Archery: India Clinches 7 Medals, Historic Individual Golds for Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar

Sep 27, 2025
SPORTS

Asia Cup: India beat Sri Lanka in last clash of Super 4 stage in Dubai

Sep 27, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

BCCI Lodges Strong Objection Over Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

1 October 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

CDS, Three Service Chiefs Call on President Droupadi Murmu

1 October 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Political Storm in Bihar: Jan Suraj Party asks PM to Act Against Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

1 October 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

President Murmu Presents Diamond Jubilee Silver Trumpet to President’s Bodyguard

30 September 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments