Abhishek Sharma Sets New Record in ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings

India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma has made history by achieving the highest-ever rating in the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings. The 25-year-old reached 931 points after a stylish half-century in India’s win over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup, surpassing Dawid Malan’s 2020 record of 919. Abhishek now leads England’s Phil Salt by 82 points, with Tilak Varma holding third place. Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament with 314 runs at an average of 44.85.

Among bowlers, India’s Varun Chakravarthy retained his top spot, while Kuldeep Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, and Rishad Hossain made significant gains.

In the same rankings update, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub replaced Hardik Pandya as the top-ranked all-rounder after claiming eight wickets at the Asia Cup. Pandya dropped to second place.