The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Abhishek Sharma Sets New Record in ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings

Oct 2, 2025

Last Updated on October 2, 2025 1:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma has made history by achieving the highest-ever rating in the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings. The 25-year-old reached 931 points after a stylish half-century in India’s win over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup, surpassing Dawid Malan’s 2020 record of 919. Abhishek now leads England’s Phil Salt by 82 points, with Tilak Varma holding third place. Abhishek was named Player of the Tournament with 314 runs at an average of 44.85. 

Among bowlers, India’s Varun Chakravarthy retained his top spot, while Kuldeep Yadav, Shaheen Afridi, and Rishad Hossain made significant gains. 

In the same rankings update, Pakistan’s Saim Ayub replaced Hardik Pandya as the top-ranked all-rounder after claiming eight wickets at the Asia Cup. Pandya dropped to second place. 

Related Post

SPORTS

BCCI Lodges Strong Objection Over Asia Cup Trophy Fiasco

Oct 1, 2025
SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

India win Asia Cup beating Pakistan by 5 wkts

Sep 29, 2025
SPORTS

Para World Archery: India Clinches 7 Medals, Historic Individual Golds for Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar

Sep 27, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Abhishek Sharma Sets New Record in ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings

2 October 2025 1:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

TVS Motor Achieves Highest Ever Sales in Q2FY26; Crosses 15 Lakh Unit Milestone

2 October 2025 12:53 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar: RBI नीति के बाद शेयर बाजार में जबरदस्त तेजी; बैंकिंग और ऑटो सेक्टर चमके

1 October 2025 9:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Oct 1: Stock Markets Bounce Back — Financials Lead the Charge

1 October 2025 9:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments