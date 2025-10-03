India vs West Indies, 1st Test: West Indies 90/5 at Lunch, Siraj Takes 3 Wickets

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 1:06 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The West Indies were 90 for the loss of 5 wickets at lunch against India in the first test match being played in Ahmedabad. Mohammad Siraj took 3 wickets, while Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took one each. Earlier, the West Indies won the toss and opted to bat.

The two-match Test series between hosts India marks the beginning of India’s home season under new skipper Shubman Gill in red-ball cricket. India played their last Test series against England two months back and managed to draw the series. West Indies, on the other hand, are coming from a home series defeat to Australia. The second Test match of the series between India and the West Indies will be played in Delhi from the 10th of October.