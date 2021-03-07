India beat England in final test, Clinch series 3-1, Qualify for World Test C’ship final
PM Modi Calls for using affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras
India expects China to work together to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: MEA
Platform tickets to cost Rs 30, hike meant to curb COVID-19
BCCI announces IPL schedule for 2021

Final match to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad

AMN

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI today announced the schedule for the 14th edition Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the event.

The Premier League will get underway from April 9 with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May which promises to be a visual spectacle. All matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

BCCI announces IPL schedule for 2021

