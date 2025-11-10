BBC director-general to resign over editing of Trump documentary

WEB DESK

The BBC says its director-general has decided to leave the organization over the editing of a program on US President Donald Trump.

The British public broadcaster said on Sunday that Tim Davie’s decision came after a newspaper report had suggested that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by Trump.

The British newspaper, The Telegraph, published the report earlier this month.

Davie said “there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility.”

The BBC’s director-general also serves as its editor-in-chief.