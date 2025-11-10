The Indian Awaaz

Two Japanese Nobel Prize winners discuss AI

Nov 10, 2025

Two Japanese scientists who won Nobel Prizes this year have agreed that scientific breakthroughs require inspiration by researchers rather than the use of artificial intelligence.

Sakaguchi Shimon is a co-winner of the prize for physiology or medicine, while Kitagawa Susumu is a co-winner of the chemistry prize.

The two met for discussions at a news conference hosted by Kyoto University, their alma mater, on Monday.

Asked about the use of AI in research, Kitagawa said scientists need inspiration based on their experience, and that it is up to human beings to come up with the main ideas.

Sakaguchi said artificial intelligence cannot decide what has value. He also said researchers must be the ones to come up with ideas, adding that AI should be a tool for them and not the other way around.

Kitagawa called for a system to support scientists when they are young.

Sakaguchi appealed for improvements in the research environment so young scientists can spend more time on their studies.

The two are scheduled to attend the award ceremony in the Swedish capital Stockholm in December. NHK

