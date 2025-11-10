Final Trade Nov 10: Markets Rebound After 3-Day Slump; IT, Auto and Banking Lead the Rally

Business Desk

The domestic equity markets closed higher on Monday, ending a three-day losing streak as investors turned to value buying in IT, auto, and select banking stocks. Optimism over the potential resolution of the U.S. government shutdown also lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed 319 points, or 0.38%, to close at 83,535.35. The index opened flat at 83,198.20 against the previous close of 83,216.28 but later surged by over 500 points to hit an intra-day high of 83,754.49, led by strong buying in technology and automobile heavyweights. The NSE Nifty settled 82 points, or 0.32% higher, at 25,574.35.

Positive Sentiment and FII Buying Support Gains

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, “The potential resolution of the U.S. government shutdown, coupled with renewed FII buying driven by a favorable Q2 earnings season, boosted investor sentiment. The rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield signals improving risk appetite for equities with the reopening of the federal government.”

He added that strong domestic macroeconomic indicators could lead to upward revisions in earnings estimates for the second half of FY26.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Titan, L&T, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Trent, PowerGrid, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Axis Bank ended in the red.

Sectoral Performance

IT Sector: The Nifty IT index led the rally, rising 570 points (1.62%) , driven by robust buying in Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS.

The Nifty IT index led the rally, rising , driven by robust buying in Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS. Auto Sector: The Nifty Auto index added 80 points (0.30%) , supported by strong momentum in Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki.

The Nifty Auto index added , supported by strong momentum in Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki. Financial Services: The Nifty Financial Services index gained 66 points (0.24%) , aided by buying in HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

The Nifty Financial Services index gained , aided by buying in HDFC and Bajaj Finance. Banking Sector: The Nifty Bank index rose 60 points (0.10%) , with most major banks showing resilience despite weakness in Axis Bank.

The Nifty Bank index rose , with most major banks showing resilience despite weakness in Axis Bank. FMCG Sector: The Nifty FMCG index closed in negative territory, as rising input costs and sluggish demand dampened investor sentiment.

Broader Markets Follow Suit

The broader markets also mirrored the benchmark indices’ positive tone:

Nifty Midcap 100 surged 281 points (0.47%) .

surged . Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 62 points (0.35%) .

advanced . Nifty 100 gained 86 points (0.33%).

This broad-based buying reflects a renewed investor interest not only in blue-chip stocks but also in mid- and small-cap counters.

Rupee Remains Steady Amid Limited Movement

In the currency market, the Indian Rupee traded largely flat near 88.66 against the U.S. dollar. Weakness in the dollar index was offset by continued FII outflows, resulting in a muted session.

According to Jateen Trivedi, Vice President at LKP Securities, “The RBI’s likely intervention near the 88.75–88.90 zones capped further downside, keeping rupee movement within a narrow range.” He added that upcoming CPI data from both the U.S. and India this week will likely determine the short-term direction of the currency. The rupee is expected to trade in a tight but volatile band between 88.45–88.90.

Overall Market Outlook

Market experts believe that investors are cautiously optimistic, supported by strong domestic growth and improving global cues. Stable GDP data and signs of easing inflation are helping maintain a positive undertone.

However, analysts warn that volatility may persist in the near term as global markets continue to track inflation numbers and interest rate decisions from major central banks.

After three consecutive sessions of losses, Monday’s upturn provided much-needed confidence and stability to the market. If the global environment remains favorable, analysts expect further strengthening in equities in the days ahead.