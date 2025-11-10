The Indian Awaaz

Japan Meteorological Agency lifts tsunami advisory

Nov 10, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted a tsunami advisory for the northern prefecture of Iwate.

The alert was triggered following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake off the coast of Iwate Prefecture.

Officials at the Japan Meteorological Agency say that in the area where Sunday’s earthquake occurred, there have been cases where quakes of similar magnitude continued for about a week after the initial one.

Given that fact, more quakes may follow within a short period and they could be even bigger. Stronger quakes often tend to occur within two or three days so people should stay on the alert.

