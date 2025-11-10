Bangladesh: Yunus govt faces test as parties spar over referendum timing

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus faces a major political test as rival parties remain deadlocked over the timing of the July Charter referendum, with the one-week deadline to reach consensus expired on Sunday.

The BNP wants the referendum held alongside the February election, while Jamaat-e-Islami and allies demand it be held first. “If the parties can’t reach a consensus, the interim government will decide as per its mandate,” said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

Eight parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, have warned of “strict programmes” if their demands are ignored, while BNP leaders insist “there’s no provision for a referendum” before polls.

Analysts warn that political confrontation could threaten the fragile stability restored since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. “The ball is in the government’s court,” said Dr Sabbir Ahmed of Dhaka University, urging mediation.

Interim government law adviser Asif Nazrul reaffirmed the government’s stand: “The next parliamentary elections will be held in the first half of February 2026. There is no scope to waste time.”

Political parties return to streets as November heats up: After months of reform talks, Bangladesh’s political parties have returned to the streets, signalling a tense November ahead. BNP and Jamaat are holding rival rallies — BNP demanding the referendum coincide with February’s election, Jamaat insisting it be held earlier.

On 7 November, BNP launched its campaign marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day, with rallies across all divisions.

Jamaat and eight allies plan a Dhaka rally on 11 November to press for the July National Charter’s implementation and a proportional representation system.

Meanwhile, ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s party, now-banned Awami League, has threatened a “Dhaka lockdown” on 13 November, coinciding with the verdict in Sheikh Hasina’s trial.

Analysts warn the simultaneous programmes could stoke unrest. “If a major party takes to the streets, clashes are inevitable,” BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said. Jamaat’s Hamidur Rahman Azad responded that BNP was “acting like the previous regime.”