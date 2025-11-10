Christians in Bangladesh alarmed after crude bomb attacks

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s small Christian community has been left shaken after three crude bomb attacks on churches and a Catholic school in recent weeks, which police described as “acts aimed at spreading fear.”

No casualties were reported, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks that come amid heightened political tensions ahead of Bangladesh’s February 2026 elections.

Dhaka police spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman said, “We are trying to determine whether the incidents are connected or isolated — they are certainly aimed at terrifying people.”

The first attack took place on October 8 at Holy Rosary Church, the capital’s oldest Catholic church. Two more attacks targeted St Mary’s Cathedral and St Joseph’s School and College last Friday.

Nirmal Rozario, president of the Bangladesh Christian Association, said worshippers continued to attend Mass despite fear. “Around 500 people came the next day to pray,” he said.

Brother Chandan Benedict Gomes, principal of St Joseph’s, said the attack caused “anxiety” but added, “Classes were held as usual.”

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus has vowed that elections will go ahead as planned despite sporadic violence, including a shooting at a BNP rally last week.

Police have also announced cash rewards for the recovery of over 1,300 firearms looted during the July 2024 uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government.