The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Christians in Bangladesh alarmed after crude bomb attacks

Nov 10, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s small Christian community has been left shaken after three crude bomb attacks on churches and a Catholic school in recent weeks, which police described as “acts aimed at spreading fear.”

No casualties were reported, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks that come amid heightened political tensions ahead of Bangladesh’s February 2026 elections.

Dhaka police spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman said, “We are trying to determine whether the incidents are connected or isolated — they are certainly aimed at terrifying people.”

The first attack took place on October 8 at Holy Rosary Church, the capital’s oldest Catholic church. Two more attacks targeted St Mary’s Cathedral and St Joseph’s School and College last Friday.

Nirmal Rozario, president of the Bangladesh Christian Association, said worshippers continued to attend Mass despite fear. “Around 500 people came the next day to pray,” he said.

Brother Chandan Benedict Gomes, principal of St Joseph’s, said the attack caused “anxiety” but added, “Classes were held as usual.”

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus has vowed that elections will go ahead as planned despite sporadic violence, including a shooting at a BNP rally last week.

Police have also announced cash rewards for the recovery of over 1,300 firearms looted during the July 2024 uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Two Japanese Nobel Prize winners discuss AI

Nov 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Meteorological Agency lifts tsunami advisory

Nov 10, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Yunus govt faces test as parties spar over referendum timing

Nov 10, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 10: 3 दिन की गिरावट के बाद शेयर बाजार में उछाल, आईटी, ऑटो सेक्टर ने बढ़त दिलाई

10 November 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 10: Markets Rebound After 3-Day Slump; IT, Auto and Banking Lead the Rally

10 November 2025 11:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Two Japanese Nobel Prize winners discuss AI

10 November 2025 11:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Meteorological Agency lifts tsunami advisory

10 November 2025 11:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments