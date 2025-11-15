Barbados to Host $200 Mn EarlyHealth City, a New Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Hub

BRIDGETOWN

Export Barbados (BIDC) and EarlyHealth Group (EHG), headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have signed a Letter of Intent to jointly establish EarlyHealth City Barbados, a US$200 Million world-class pharmaceutical and life sciences cluster earmarked for Newton, Christ Church. The initiative is expected to attract international pharmaceutical partners, drive industrialisation through sustainable contract manufacturing, and expand laboratory and clinical research capacity in Barbados and for the wider Caribbean.

Located across 45 acres, EarlyHealth City will feature three domes totaling more than 250,000 square feet of contract manufacturing space dedicated to the production of oral solids, semi-solids, liquids, and advanced biologics. This includes integrated capabilities for cell cultivation, upstream and downstream bioprocessing, and full scale-up to commercial release under United States and European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

EHG, a global pharmaceutical services and life sciences company supporting manufacturing, clinical studies, and market access across 60 countries, has already secured Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with a number of clients including Acarpia Farmaceutici Srl, Bioeq AG, Formycon AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI), and several Asian-, European-, and South American-based manufacturers.

The City will incorporate a fourth dome housing a Security Operations Centre (SOC), designed and managed by EHG’s business partner and Dubai’s fastest-growing cybersecurity and data protection company Cyb3r Limited. The SOC is expected to feature an AI-driven cybersecurity and data-analytics infrastructure intended to safeguard digital assets, manage regulatory data, and provide secure network operations for the life sciences cluster. The same dome will also house a 30,000 square foot high-performance cricket training facility operated by global sports company DriveFITT. That facility is expected to integrate cutting-edge biomechanics and recovery technology to enhance athletic performance and to train and nurture new generations of West Indies fast bowlers.

Prime Minister the Hon Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, noted that Barbados is committed to providing the infrastructure, investment, and oversight required to deliver what she called a “transformative project” for the island. She explained that “beyond infrastructure, EarlyHealth City Barbados will drive job creation and build local scientific and technical talent, allowing Barbadians to play a central role in developing a new industry. It is a cornerstone of Barbados’ economic future, embedding pharmaceutical innovation and production directly into our industrial base.”