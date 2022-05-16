Bangladesh Youth delegation programme resumed after two years

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Youth delegation program has been resumed after a gap of two years.The Bangladesh Youth delegation program 2022 was jointly launched in Dhaka onSunday jointly by the Information and Broadcasting Minister of BangladeshDr. Hasan Mahmud and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh VikramDoraiswami.The Youth delegation programme selects 100 youngleaders from various fields from Bangladesh for visiting places of economic,technological, industrial, cultural and historical importance in India. TheBangladesh Youth delegation programme is part of the MoU signed between theMinistry of Youth Affairs and sports, government of India and its Bangladeshicounterpart.



The selection of the participants will be done through an open and inclusiveprocess through interviews across all eight divisions of Bangladesh. Theinterested persons between the age of 21-35 will be required to send their CVand share a 90-120-seconds long video introducing themselves and making a pitchfor their selection for the programme. The last date for submitting theapplication is June 30.



The official logo, backdrop and portal of the Bangladesh Youthdelegation 2022 was also launched during the event in which a large number offormer alumni of the Bangladesh Youth Delegation also participated.