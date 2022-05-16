FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2022 01:39:39      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh Youth delegation programme resumed after two years

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Youth delegation program has been resumed after a gap of two years.The Bangladesh Youth delegation program 2022 was jointly launched in Dhaka onSunday jointly by  the Information and Broadcasting Minister of BangladeshDr. Hasan Mahmud and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh VikramDoraiswami.The Youth delegation programme selects 100 youngleaders from various fields from Bangladesh for visiting places of economic,technological, industrial, cultural and historical importance in India. TheBangladesh Youth delegation programme is part of the MoU signed between theMinistry of Youth Affairs and sports, government of India and its Bangladeshicounterpart. 

The selection of the participants will be done through an open and inclusiveprocess through interviews across all eight divisions of Bangladesh. Theinterested persons between the age of 21-35 will be required to send their CVand share a 90-120-seconds long video introducing themselves and making a pitchfor their selection for the programme. The last date for submitting theapplication is June 30.

The official logo, backdrop and portal of the Bangladesh Youthdelegation 2022 was also launched during the event in which a large number offormer alumni of the Bangladesh Youth Delegation also participated. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart