Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2021 09:44:18      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Two Indian Naval ships arrive in port city Mongla

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two ships of Indian navy arrived at the port city of Mongla in Bangladesh on a port call between March 8-10. The ships INS Kulish and INS Sumedha with Cmde MV Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge Andhra Pradesh onboard were given a ceremonial welcome by the Bangladesh navy on their arrival in Mongla.

INS Sumedha is an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel and Kulish is an indigenously built guided missile corvette. They are visiting Bangladesh to commemorate the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and to reiterate the historic India-Bangladesh friendship.

This is the first time that any Indian Naval Ship is visiting the port of Mongla to pay homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants and citizens who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971. It is also aimed to reiterate India’s firm resolve and commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR – Security and Growth for all in the region, said the official press release.

The Commanding Officers of the ships will call on the senior Bangladesh Navy officers to reaffirm Indian Navy’s solidarity and partnership with the Bangladesh Navy. The ships’ crew will also participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

P V Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in final of Yonex Swiss Open

WEB DESK In her fourth tournament of 2021 India's top athlete P V Sindhu settled for the runners-up at the ...

Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon titles but fail to qualify for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 7 March : Ace runners  Srinu Bugatha  and Sudha Singh  expectedly clinche ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz