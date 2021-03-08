Bangladesh: Two Indian Naval ships arrive in port city Mongla

AMN/ WEB DESK

Two ships of Indian navy arrived at the port city of Mongla in Bangladesh on a port call between March 8-10. The ships INS Kulish and INS Sumedha with Cmde MV Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge Andhra Pradesh onboard were given a ceremonial welcome by the Bangladesh navy on their arrival in Mongla.

INS Sumedha is an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel and Kulish is an indigenously built guided missile corvette. They are visiting Bangladesh to commemorate the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and to reiterate the historic India-Bangladesh friendship.

This is the first time that any Indian Naval Ship is visiting the port of Mongla to pay homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants and citizens who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971. It is also aimed to reiterate India’s firm resolve and commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR – Security and Growth for all in the region, said the official press release.

The Commanding Officers of the ships will call on the senior Bangladesh Navy officers to reaffirm Indian Navy’s solidarity and partnership with the Bangladesh Navy. The ships’ crew will also participate in professional and cultural exchanges as well as friendly sports fixtures with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy.