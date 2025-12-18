Bangladesh tribunal indicts Hasina, 12 others in enforced disappearance case

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on Thursday framed charges against 13 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over enforced disappearances and torture allegedly carried out at the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC) during the Awami League’s rule.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mazumder, set January 19 for the prosecution’s opening statement. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam sought to frame five charges, while defence lawyers argued for discharge, claiming innocence.

Among the accused are Hasina’s former security and defence adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique and 11 former officials. Three accused—Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui and Ahmed Tanvir Mazhar Siddiqui—are in custody and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, on October 8, the tribunal had taken cognisance of charges against 30 people in two cases related to torture and enforced disappearances at the JIC and the Taskforce for Interrogation (TFI) Cell.

Separately, the interim government said it has so far seized assets worth Tk 66,146 crore allegedly linked to Sheikh Hasina’s family and 10 major business groups. Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said assets worth Tk 55,638 crore were frozen domestically and Tk 10,508 crore abroad. Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said recovery of laundered money could take four to five years.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed charge sheets against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife and two children over corruption and money laundering involving assets allegedly disproportionate to known income.