The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal indicts Hasina, 12 others in enforced disappearance case

Dec 18, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on Thursday framed charges against 13 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over enforced disappearances and torture allegedly carried out at the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC) during the Awami League’s rule.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mazumder, set January 19 for the prosecution’s opening statement. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam sought to frame five charges, while defence lawyers argued for discharge, claiming innocence.

Among the accused are Hasina’s former security and defence adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique and 11 former officials. Three accused—Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui and Ahmed Tanvir Mazhar Siddiqui—are in custody and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, on October 8, the tribunal had taken cognisance of charges against 30 people in two cases related to torture and enforced disappearances at the JIC and the Taskforce for Interrogation (TFI) Cell.

Separately, the interim government said it has so far seized assets worth Tk 66,146 crore allegedly linked to Sheikh Hasina’s family and 10 major business groups. Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said assets worth Tk 55,638 crore were frozen domestically and Tk 10,508 crore abroad. Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said recovery of laundered money could take four to five years.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed charge sheets against former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife and two children over corruption and money laundering involving assets allegedly disproportionate to known income.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

Dec 18, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 18: चौथे दिन भी फिसला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 84,481 पर बंद; निफ्टी सपाट

18 December 2025 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

18 December 2025 11:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

18 December 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

18 December 2025 9:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments