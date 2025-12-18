Indian Coast Guard Detains 35 Bangladeshi Fishermen for Illegal Entry into Indian Waters

The Indian Coast Guard detained 35 Bangladeshi fishermen with their two trawlers for illegally entering Indian waters yesterday. According to the police, two suspicious trawlers were spotted by the Indian Coast Guard in the Bay of Bengal in the morning yesterday and were immediately apprehended and taken to the Fraserganj fishing harbour.

The Coast Guard handed them to the police at the Fraserganj Coastal Police Station, where they were arrested on charges of illegal entry. The fishermen are currently being interrogated and will be produced before the Kakdwip court this afternoon. Over the last two months, several Bangladeshi trawlers have been apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard for crossing into Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal.