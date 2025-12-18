The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Coast Guard Detains 35 Bangladeshi Fishermen for Illegal Entry into Indian Waters

Dec 18, 2025
Indian Coast Guard Detains 35 Bangladeshi Fishermen for Illegal Entry into Indian Waters

The Indian Coast Guard detained 35 Bangladeshi fishermen with their two trawlers for illegally entering Indian waters yesterday. According to the police, two suspicious trawlers were spotted by the Indian Coast Guard in the Bay of Bengal in the morning yesterday and were immediately apprehended and taken to the Fraserganj fishing harbour.

The Coast Guard handed them to the police at the Fraserganj Coastal Police Station, where they were arrested on charges of illegal entry. The fishermen are currently being interrogated and will be produced before the Kakdwip court this afternoon. Over the last two months, several Bangladeshi trawlers have been apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard for crossing into Indian waters in the Bay of Bengal. 

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

Dec 18, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 18: चौथे दिन भी फिसला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 84,481 पर बंद; निफ्टी सपाट

18 December 2025 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

18 December 2025 11:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

18 December 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

18 December 2025 9:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments