The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Reaffirms Tariffs as Core Economic Strategy, Announces Major Arms Package for Taiwan

Dec 18, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that tariffs will continue to be a cornerstone of his economic agenda, signaling a long-term commitment to the use of import duties as a policy tool. In his year-end address delivered last night, President Trump repeatedly pointed to tariffs as a key driver behind increased domestic investment, new factory construction, and job creation across the United States. He emphasized that tariffs are not merely a temporary measure for trade negotiations, but a permanent strategy aimed at reshaping global trade relationships and strengthening American manufacturing.

At the same time, the Trump administration announced a significant arms sales package to Taiwan, valued at more than US $10 billion. The package reportedly includes medium-range missiles, howitzers, and advanced drone systems. The US State Department made the announcement during President Trump’s nationally televised address, underscoring Washington’s continued military and strategic support for Taiwan. The move is likely to draw strong reactions from Beijing and further impact US–China relations, which have already been strained by ongoing trade and security tensions.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

Dec 18, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 18: चौथे दिन भी फिसला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 84,481 पर बंद; निफ्टी सपाट

18 December 2025 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

18 December 2025 11:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

18 December 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

18 December 2025 9:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments