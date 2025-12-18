Trump Reaffirms Tariffs as Core Economic Strategy, Announces Major Arms Package for Taiwan

AMN / NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that tariffs will continue to be a cornerstone of his economic agenda, signaling a long-term commitment to the use of import duties as a policy tool. In his year-end address delivered last night, President Trump repeatedly pointed to tariffs as a key driver behind increased domestic investment, new factory construction, and job creation across the United States. He emphasized that tariffs are not merely a temporary measure for trade negotiations, but a permanent strategy aimed at reshaping global trade relationships and strengthening American manufacturing.

At the same time, the Trump administration announced a significant arms sales package to Taiwan, valued at more than US $10 billion. The package reportedly includes medium-range missiles, howitzers, and advanced drone systems. The US State Department made the announcement during President Trump’s nationally televised address, underscoring Washington’s continued military and strategic support for Taiwan. The move is likely to draw strong reactions from Beijing and further impact US–China relations, which have already been strained by ongoing trade and security tensions.