The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

Dec 18, 2025
India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

India and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral visa waiver agreement in Riyadh to facilitate official travels and boost bilateral exchanges under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. The agreement was signed by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan and Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Alsmari, deputy minister for protocol affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agreement provides mutual exemption from short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports of both countries. Alsmari signed the agreement on behalf of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.

In a statement on social media, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said the agreement aims to enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations. “The agreement will facilitate official travels and boost bilateral exchanges under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council,” the embassy stated.

The visa waiver is expected to streamline the movement of officials between the two countries and strengthen cooperation across various sectors under the strategic partnership framework established between India and Saudi Arabia. AIR

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

Dec 18, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Reaffirms Tariffs as Core Economic Strategy, Announces Major Arms Package for Taiwan

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 18: चौथे दिन भी फिसला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 84,481 पर बंद; निफ्टी सपाट

18 December 2025 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

18 December 2025 11:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

18 December 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

18 December 2025 9:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments