The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

Dec 18, 2025

AFREEN FROM KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court today sought a report from the West Bengal government on the chaos and vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium during the event of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi. Hearing three separate public interest litigations, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Senhas directed the state government to submit the report to the court by December 22.

In one of the three PILs filed in the matter, the petitioner demanded a thorough probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the sale of tickets for the event. In another PIL, a probe by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) into the matter has been demanded.

The PIL has also challenged the formation of a committee headed by a retired justice of the Calcutta High Court to probe the mismanagement at the Messi show. The petition has claimed that the probe committee announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was nothing but eyewash and was intended to protect the principal offenders behind the management.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India and Saudi Arabia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement to Facilitate Official Travel

Dec 18, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Reaffirms Tariffs as Core Economic Strategy, Announces Major Arms Package for Taiwan

Dec 18, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 18: चौथे दिन भी फिसला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 84,481 पर बंद; निफ्टी सपाट

18 December 2025 11:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

18 December 2025 11:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

18 December 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

18 December 2025 9:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments