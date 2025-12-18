Calcutta HC orders report on chaos at Messi event

AFREEN FROM KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court today sought a report from the West Bengal government on the chaos and vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium during the event of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi. Hearing three separate public interest litigations, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Senhas directed the state government to submit the report to the court by December 22.

In one of the three PILs filed in the matter, the petitioner demanded a thorough probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the sale of tickets for the event. In another PIL, a probe by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) into the matter has been demanded.

The PIL has also challenged the formation of a committee headed by a retired justice of the Calcutta High Court to probe the mismanagement at the Messi show. The petition has claimed that the probe committee announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was nothing but eyewash and was intended to protect the principal offenders behind the management.