Final Trade Dec 18: Sensex Slips for 4th Day, Ends at 84,481; Nifty Flat Amid Trade Uncertainty

BIZ DESK

Indian equity benchmarks extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, weighed down by lingering uncertainty over a global trade deal and muted cues from international markets. Volatility persisted throughout the day as investors remained cautious, selectively booking profits in heavyweight stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 77.84 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 84,481.81. During the session, the index swung sharply within a range of 541.76 points, touching an intraday high of 84,780.19 and a low of 84,238.43. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 ended nearly flat, slipping just 3 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 25,815.55.

Sector-wise Performance:

Pharma stocks came under pressure, with Sun Pharma emerging as one of the top drags on the Sensex, reflecting profit-taking after recent gains.

came under pressure, with Sun Pharma emerging as one of the top drags on the Sensex, reflecting profit-taking after recent gains. Metal stocks also weakened, led by Tata Steel, amid concerns over global demand and trade-related uncertainties.

also weakened, led by Tata Steel, amid concerns over global demand and trade-related uncertainties. Power and utilities saw mild selling, with Power Grid and NTPC ending lower.

saw mild selling, with Power Grid and NTPC ending lower. Consumer and telecom stocks such as Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel also contributed to the downside.

On the positive side:

IT stocks outperformed the broader market. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies advanced, supported by a stable rupee and bargain buying after recent corrections.

outperformed the broader market. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies advanced, supported by a stable rupee and bargain buying after recent corrections. Banking and financial stocks showed selective strength, with Axis Bank ending higher.

showed selective strength, with Axis Bank ending higher. Infrastructure and ports gained traction, as Adani Ports posted modest gains.

Currency and Macro Cues:

In the currency market, the rupee strengthened by 12 paise to close against the US dollar, despite broad strength in the greenback overseas. The appreciation was largely attributed to suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which helped cushion the local currency and provided some support to rate-sensitive stocks.

Outlook:

Market participants remain cautious in the near term, tracking developments on the global trade front, movements in US bond yields, and cues from upcoming macroeconomic data. While stock-specific buying continues, overall sentiment remains subdued, suggesting further consolidation in benchmark indices.