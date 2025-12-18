Bangladesh assures foreign diplomats of security ahead of 2026 election

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh on Thursday assured foreign diplomats of robust security and law and order ahead of the national election scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam briefed diplomats at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka, informing them of updated security preparations for the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum.

The foreign ministry said law enforcement agencies, including the Armed Forces, are active and vigilant, and embassies were assured of their security. The Election Commission will also welcome foreign election observers. Around 40 diplomats stationed in Dhaka attended the briefing.

Tensions erupt in Rajshahi, Bangladesh as police stop protest march towards Indian Assistant High Commission

AMN

Tensions flared in Rajshahi today after police stopped a protest march heading towards the office of the Assistant High Commission of India, triggering brief clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement personnel. Following the standoff, protesters staged a sit-in on a road around 100 yards from the diplomatic office, where they continued raising slogans and delivering speeches under heightened security. Amid security concerns, Indian Visa Application Centres in Rajshahi and Khulna remained closed for the day.

The incident came a day after similar tensions were reported in Dhaka, where police blocked a march towards the Indian High Commission, leading authorities to tighten security across the diplomatic zone. The Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka, which was impacted by yesterday’s protest, resumed normal operations today.