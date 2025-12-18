West Bengal: Major Fire in Newtown Slum in Kolkata Destroys 200 Huts

AMN / KOLKATA

Forensic team will reach the site near Eco park, of Newtown area in Kolkata, where in a major fire incident nearly 200 huts of a slum area have been destroyed last night. The team will collect samples from the site. No casualty reported in this incident. Personnel from the fire and emergency services took control of the situation after hours of fighting. Twenty fire tenders were engaged.

Witnesses informed that a loud explosion, possibly from a cooking gas cylinder, was heard before the fire broke out. The affected people have been placed in a nearby school. In another incident, a fire incidentwas reported from Kakurgachi of Maniktala main road in Kolkata at an oxygen cylinder godown. The fire spread at a rapid pace to another godown and a cloth workshop. Fifteen fire tenders were engaged to take control of the fire. No casualties reported. Fire was brought under control at around 7 am in the morning today.