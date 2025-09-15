Bangladesh to scale up imports from US, says Yunus

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 9:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said Dhaka was ready to expand imports of US cotton, soybeans and LPG, alongside civil aircraft purchases, in a bid to narrow the trade gap. “We are very happy about what has happened. This is key to our economy,” he said after meeting Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) Brendan Lynch in Dhaka.

He welcomed Washington’s July 31 decision to cut reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi exports from 35% to 20%, calling it a “significant milestone.” Yunus also highlighted labour reforms under the US-proposed 11-point action plan and stressed Bangladesh’s intent to draw more investment in health and education. “We must make sure the door to US investment in Bangladesh becomes wider,” he said.

Lynch praised Dhaka’s “tough negotiating team” and urged timely implementation of tariff and purchase commitments.