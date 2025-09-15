Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami calls 3-day protest over election, political demands

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 9:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Jamaat rally in Dhaka: File photo

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday unveiled a three-day protest programme to push its five-point charter, including holding the next national election in February under the July National Charter and banning the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the 14-party alliance.

At a Dhaka press conference, Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher outlined the demands, which also include proportional representation in parliament, a level playing field for free polls, and justice for “killings and corruption under the previous government.”

The programme features a rally in Dhaka on September 18, divisional city processions on September 19, and district and upazila marches on September 26.

Urging nationwide participation, the party said people must “unite in establishing their voting rights and realising the demands.” Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar and other senior leaders attended the event.