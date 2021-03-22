Bangladesh to open more border haats along Mizoram border with India to expand trade, connectivity

WEB DESK

Bangladesh has taken initiative to open more border haats along the border with Mizoram, said the Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. He said a few border haats will be inaugurated shortly. The Minister said that there are several opportunities of expanding trade and connectivity between Mizoram and Bangladesh.

Addressing media after meeting with the visiting Minister of trade and industry of Mizoram Dr. R.Lalthangliana in Dhaka on Sunday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi informed that Mizoram has expressed interest in improving trade, commerce and communication through the establishment of border haats and land ports on the Bangladesh- Mizoram border. He said Mizoram has also expressed interest in using the Chattogram port.

Mizoram Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said that there was a big demand for Bangladeshi items like Ready Made Garments in Mizoram while the state can also supply items like bamboo, timber, ginger, sugar and stone to Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that necessary steps will be taken by visiting the border areas of Bangladesh and Mizoram. He said Bangladesh is continuing its efforts to increase trade with north-eastern states of India.