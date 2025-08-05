Bangladesh to hold national elections in February 2026: Muhammad Yunus

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday announced that Bangladesh will hold its 13th parliamentary elections in February 2026, ahead of Ramadan, marking a significant step in the country’s post-uprising democratic transition.



The announcement came during a televised address to the nation on the first anniversary of the 2024 student-led July Uprising that led to the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina.



“We will begin the process of handing over responsibility to an elected government,” Yunus declared. “On behalf of the interim government, I will send a formal letter to the Chief Election Commissioner so that the Election Commission can organise national elections in February 2026 – before the onset of the next Ramadan.”

Calling for unity, Yunus urged the nation to support the transition:“All of you should pray that the people of this country can move forward together in building a New Bangladesh through a peaceful, fair, and beautiful election. We, as the interim government, will extend every possible support to ensure this election is conducted in a free, fair, peaceful, and festive spirit.”

He said both institutional and societal preparations will begin immediately:“From tomorrowover (August 6), we will all start the mental and organisational preparation so that this election becomes a historic moment – remembered for its joy, peace, high voter turnout, harmony, and sincerity.”The Chief Adviser reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to restoring democracy, reforming the constitution, and rebuilding state institutions damaged during Hasina’s 15-year rule.

The February 2026 election is set to be Bangladesh’s first competitive national vote in over a decade.