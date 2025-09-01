Bangladesh to Deploy Army, Navy and Air Force for February Elections

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday announced that the Air Force and Navy will be deployed alongside the Army during the national elections scheduled for February. “One Ansar member will also be assigned to each presiding officer for security,” he told reporters after a meeting with government force officials at the Sylhet deputy commissioner’s office.

Election-related police training will begin at Dhaka’s Razarbagh Police Lines from Sunday, with Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar members to follow in phases. Commenting on campus unrest, Chowdhury said incidents at Chittagong University and Bangladesh Agricultural University should be resolved through dialogue, adding that “law enforcement is not required everywhere.”

On the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur, he termed it “unfortunate” and wished him a speedy recovery, urging all sides to work together in the country’s interest.