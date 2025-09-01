Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN Chief Antonio Guterres condemns Huthi Detention of UN Personnel in Yemen World

Sep 1, 2025

WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he strongly condemned the arbitrary detentions of at least 11 UN personnel by the Houthi de facto authorities in Yemen in areas under their control.

In a statement, UN chief said he further condemned the forced entry into the premises of the World Food Programme, the seizure of UN property and attempts to enter other UN premises in Sanaa.

Guterres said he strongly reiterated his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained, as well as all other personnel from the United Nations, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society and diplomatic missions who have been arbitrarily detained since June 2024 and those held since 2021 and 2023.

According to UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg, at least 11 UN staff members were detained in Sanaa and Hodeidah, bringing the total number of detained UN staff in northern Yemen to 34.

