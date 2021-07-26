Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
Bangladesh: Tension prevails in Gopalganj district after communal clashes

AMN/ WEB DESK

Tension prevails in the Kotalipara Upazila of Gopalganj district in Bangladesh after communal clashes took place on July 21. There was an altercation between two groups of people after a football match on July 19 in the Parakata village in the Kotalipara upazila. The issue snowballed into communal tension.

Two groups of people clashed on July 21. During the clash more than 50 people including the police men suffered injuries. Shops and houses belonging to Hindu community were ransacked during the clash, according to the local media and people from the area.

The police from the Kotalipara police station brought the situation under control. They have also held an arbitration meeting between the two communities to bring peace in the area. Public representatives and administration have appealed to the people to maintain calm.

