Bangladesh railway platforms, bogies declared smoke and tobacco-free: Railway Minister

Bangladesh railway platforms, bogies declared tobacco-free Railway Minister of Bangladesh Nurul Islam Sujan has announced that all railway premises including platforms and train compartments have been declared smoke and tobacco-free. Speaking at the inaugural function of a project to make Bangladesh railways tobacco-free in Dhaka on Wednesday,  the Railway Minister said that anyone not following the directives will face legal action.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan emphasized that it was not possible to stop smoking and use of tobacco inside railway premises by law alone. He said an intensive public campaign is required to create public awareness against it. Efforts should be made that passengers are not allowed to travel with tobacco products during the train journey.

Bangladesh Railway has taken up the project for a tobacco-free railway in cooperation with a US-based organization. It aims to protect non-smokers including women and children from the harmful effects of passive smoking. It seeks to prohibit the use of betel leaf with Zarda, Gutka, and other tobacco products like Cigarette and Bidi among train users.

This project will also play a helpful role in building a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as announced by the Prime Minister, said an official press release of the Railway Ministry.

