UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Aug 2021 01:17:15      انڈین آواز

‘Bangladesh, India has ample scope to work together in textile industry’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

DHAKA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said Bangladesh and India can reap more mutual trade benefits through further collaboration, especially in the area of apparel and textile industry.

“There are huge opportunities for Bangladesh and India to complement each other in boosting apparel and textile business in both countries,” he remarked during a meeting with High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Vikram K Doraiswami who paid a courtesy call on BGMEA leaders at BGMEA office here today.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Asif Ashraf, Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Tanvir Ahmed, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr. Binoy George, and Commercial Representative of the High Commission Dr. Pramyesh Basall were also present at the meeting, said a press release.

They had discussions about existing problems in export-import especially in RMG and textile industry and possible ways to address them.

They also discussed potential areas of further collaboration between Bangladesh and India to derive mutual trade benefits.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said: “While Bangladesh relies on India for the import of raw materials including machinery, cotton, yarn, fabric, chemicals, and dyes, India is a potential RMG export market for Bangladesh. Indian domestic apparel market is growing, and Bangladesh can tap the opportunity. So, there lies a reciprocal trade benefit for both Bangladesh and India.”

He also called for easing travel procedures including visa and resuming flights especially for business people from Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan has sought the cooperation of the Indian High Commissioner in exchanging knowledge, and expertise in apparel and textile industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Coach Stimac names 25-member Indian squad for Friendlies against Nepal

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 27 August: Head Coach Igor Stimac on Friday named a 25-member Indian Football ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Army Sports Institute’s stadium in Pune named after Neeraj Chopra

AMN Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated the Army Sports Institute’s stadium in Pune named af ...

Setting up some milestones to prepare Hockey team for World Cup and Paris Olympics: Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid has disclosed that he has set some milestones while p ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz