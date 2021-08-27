‘Bangladesh, India has ample scope to work together in textile industry’

DHAKA

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has said Bangladesh and India can reap more mutual trade benefits through further collaboration, especially in the area of apparel and textile industry.

“There are huge opportunities for Bangladesh and India to complement each other in boosting apparel and textile business in both countries,” he remarked during a meeting with High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Vikram K Doraiswami who paid a courtesy call on BGMEA leaders at BGMEA office here today.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Asif Ashraf, Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Tanvir Ahmed, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr. Binoy George, and Commercial Representative of the High Commission Dr. Pramyesh Basall were also present at the meeting, said a press release.

They had discussions about existing problems in export-import especially in RMG and textile industry and possible ways to address them.

They also discussed potential areas of further collaboration between Bangladesh and India to derive mutual trade benefits.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said: “While Bangladesh relies on India for the import of raw materials including machinery, cotton, yarn, fabric, chemicals, and dyes, India is a potential RMG export market for Bangladesh. Indian domestic apparel market is growing, and Bangladesh can tap the opportunity. So, there lies a reciprocal trade benefit for both Bangladesh and India.”

He also called for easing travel procedures including visa and resuming flights especially for business people from Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan has sought the cooperation of the Indian High Commissioner in exchanging knowledge, and expertise in apparel and textile industry.