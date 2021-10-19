Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost

AMN/ WEB DESK

Amid reports of violence against the minority Hindu community from some places in Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaaduzzaman Khan Kamal has assured that communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost. In an interview to a news agency, he said that investigation is underway and the culprits will not be spared. Speaking about the handling of the situation, the Minister said that hundreds of people have been arrested and four rioters have died in police action.

The Home Minister said that these incidents are intended to tarnish the image of the country and the trouble makers will not be allowed to succeed in their mission. He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

The government of Bangladesh on Monday replaced seven SPs including those of Feni and Rangpur districts. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Chattogram has also been transferred. Chattogram and Feni had suffered communal violence against the minority Hindu communities during the Durga Puja while Rangpur reported incidents of arson and vandalism on Sunday night.

Police have arrested 42 people in Rangpur district in connection with the arson and attack on Hindu on houses and temples on Sunday after an alleged defamatory post on social media. Police used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd which had attacked the houses in Boro Karimpur Majhipara village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district.