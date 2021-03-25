Bangladesh: Highest number of COVID 19 infection reported since July 2020

AMN

Bangladesh reported a spike in COVID 19 cases on the second consecutive day with 3567 new cases detected on Wednesday. This is the second highest single day infection since July 2 last year when 4019 new cases of COVID 19 were reported in the country. Bangladesh reported 25 deaths also in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 8763.

The infection rate as a percentage of samples tested has also marked a sharp increase from about 3 percent on Feb 28 to almost 13 percent on Wednesday.

Responding to the sudden increase in the COVID 19 cases, the government has ramped up efforts to tackle the pandemic. Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced on Wednesday that 3000 more beds will be added to hospitals across the country to deal with the increased cases of COVID 19. The Minister however denied that there is any proposal for lockdown in the country as of now.

He called upon people to reduce public gathering and maintain safety measures and health guidelines issued by the government. He said those who don’t follow health guidelines related to masks will be fined by mobile courts.

In the meanwhile, the mass vaccination is continuing in Bangladesh. Till Wednesday, 50.69 people were vaccinated with COVID 19 vaccine in the country.