Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared, know how to check
AAP seeks support from non-NDA parties to halt GNCTD Bill in Rajya Sabha
Bihar Police thrashes RJD MLAs inside state assembly; RJD says Nitish Kumar’s days are numbered
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2021 08:46:46      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Highest number of COVID 19 infection reported since July 2020

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Bangladesh reported a spike in COVID 19 cases on the second consecutive day with 3567 new cases detected on Wednesday. This is the second highest single day infection since July 2 last year when 4019 new cases of COVID 19 were reported in the country. Bangladesh reported 25 deaths also in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 8763.

The infection rate as a percentage of samples tested has also marked a sharp increase from about 3 percent on Feb 28 to almost 13 percent on Wednesday.

Responding to the sudden increase in the COVID 19 cases, the government has ramped up efforts to tackle the pandemic. Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced on Wednesday that 3000 more beds will be added to hospitals across the country to deal with the increased cases of COVID 19. The Minister however denied that there is any proposal for lockdown in the country as of now.

He called upon people to reduce public gathering and maintain safety measures and health guidelines issued by the government. He said those who don’t follow health guidelines related to masks will be fined by mobile courts.

In the meanwhile, the mass vaccination is continuing in Bangladesh. Till Wednesday, 50.69 people were vaccinated with COVID 19 vaccine in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal, Ira Sharma enter in quarter-finals of Orleans Masters

SPORTS DESK London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Ira Sharma advanced to the quarter-finals of ...

Shooting World Cup; Aishwary Tomar and Chinki Yadav win gold

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 24 March : Promising young shooters from Madhya Pradesh  Aishwary ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz