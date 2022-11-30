FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Nov 2022 06:51:13      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: High Commissioner Pranay Verma calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today paid an introductory call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka. A social media post issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka said that Mr. Verma conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Hasina and discussed the implementation of outcomes following her state visit to India in September.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat told the media after the meeting that Prime Minister Hasina said Bangladesh never allowed its soil to be used for terrorism. She said terrorism has no religion or boundary. Prime Minister Hasina urged Indian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh in the 100 economic zones established in the country. Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus were present during the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart