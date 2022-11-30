Bangladesh: High Commissioner Pranay Verma calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma today paid an introductory call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka. A social media post issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka said that Mr. Verma conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Hasina and discussed the implementation of outcomes following her state visit to India in September.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat told the media after the meeting that Prime Minister Hasina said Bangladesh never allowed its soil to be used for terrorism. She said terrorism has no religion or boundary. Prime Minister Hasina urged Indian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh in the 100 economic zones established in the country. Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus were present during the meeting.