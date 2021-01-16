Bangladesh govt extends closure of schools till January 30

Farmers again reject govt’s offer of amending laws, want them repealed
WEB DESK

In view of the continuing Corona pandemic, the government of Bangladesh has further extended the closure of schools till 30th January. In a statement, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said that the students will stay in their residences to protect themselves and others from Coronavirus infection.

All public, private primary schools and kindergarten holidays have been extended till 30th January, to protect students from coronavirus infection, said the statement today. All the educational institutions in Bangladesh have remained closed since March 16 after the first coronavirus case was detected in the country.

The government has already announced the cancellation of examinations at the Junior School certificate and Higher Secondary levels.

In the meanwhile, the death toll due to Corona in Bangladesh has gone up to 7862 with 13 deaths reported on Friday. The total number of corona positive cases has also gone up to 5.26 lakh.

Bangladesh has made extensive plans to start the vaccination for COVID 19 from the first week of February after anticipated supply of Astrazeneca-Oxford University vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India. The elderly people and front line workers fighting COVID will be given priority in the vaccination process. Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for the training and other activities related to the vaccination work in Bangladesh.

